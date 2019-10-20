Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III, the brother of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has died of a stroke at age 90, The Baltimore Sun reported.

“My husband Paul and our entire family are devastated by the loss of our patriarch, my beloved brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III,” Pelosi wrote in a statement. “Tommy was the finest public servant I have ever known. His life and leadership were a tribute to the Catholic values with which we were raised: faith, family, patriotism. He profoundly believed, as did our parents, that public service was a noble calling and that we all had a responsibility to help others.

D’Alesandro served as the mayor of Baltimore from 1967 to 1971.

“Tommy dedicated his life to our city,” Pelosi’s statement continued. “A champion of civil rights, he worked tirelessly for all who called Baltimore home. Tommy was a leader of dignity, compassion and extraordinary courage, whose presence radiated hope upon our city during times of struggle and conflict.

“All his life, Tommy worked on the side of the angels. Now, he is with them. With his commitment to his family and public service, his life has truly blessed America.”

D’Alesandro III is survived by his wife, Margaret, and children Thomas, Dominic, Nicholas, Patricia, and Gregory, and numerous grandchildren.