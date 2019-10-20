Fox News host Chris Wallace said Sunday a “well-connected” Republican in Washington believes likelihood is increasing that President Donald Trump is impeached and removed from office.

Wallace told acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that the Republican, who he said Mulvaney knows well, believes there is now a 20 percent chance Trump is removed from office.

“I talked to a very well-connected Republican in Washington this week, somebody whose name you would know well, who says that if the House votes to impeach and it gets to a trial in the Senate, there is now a 20 percent chance he believes — obviously, it’s just an estimate — now a 20 percent chance enough Republicans will vote with the Democrats to remove the president,” Wallace said.

“Oh, that’s just absurd,” Mulvaney responded. “This comment about a 20 percent chance, the person clearly doesn’t know what they’re talking about.”

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week that he would hold a trial against Trump if the Democrat-controlled house votes to impeach the president.

“We intend to do our constitutional responsibility,” McConnell said.

With the current pace of politics, Politico reported last week that such a trial could come by the end of the year. Indeed, many political strategists believe a vote by the House to impeach the president could be just weeks away.

While it is unlikely the Republican-controlled Senate would vote to remove Trump from office, there is chatter that Republicans, at least in private, are voicing opposition to Trump and keeping the door open to voting against him if the matter is brought to the Senate.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is one such senator, who, according to The Atlantic, has spent time in recent months reviewing “The Federalist Papers” and brushing up on parliamentary procedure.