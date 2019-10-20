Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamErdoğan got the best of Trump, experts warn Graham: I’m seeking to make Trump successful ‘but not at all costs’ The Memo: Trump’s sea of troubles deepens MORE (R-S.C.) said it was “stupid” for President Trump to ask China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview Yang cautions Democrats: Impeachment might not be ‘successful’ Ocasio-Cortez: Sanders’ heart attack was a ‘gut check’ moment MORE.

“As to asking China to look into Biden, that was stupid. Nobody believes that China would be fair to Biden, Trump, me or you, or anybody. Bad idea. That didn’t last very long,” Graham said in an interview with Axios released Sunday.

“I think that’s a frustrated Trump who feels like there’s two different games, that people in [the media] are never gonna really sit down and talk to Hunter Biden unless it’s a softball interview,” Graham added.

Graham’s comments came in response to fellow GOP Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyErdoğan got the best of Trump, experts warn Trump tweets ad hitting Romney as ‘Democrat secret asset’ Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump MORE (Utah) calling Trump’s actions “wrong and appalling,” according to Axios.

“Well if you think the letter is impeachable, I mean the transcript, just say so. If you don’t like it, that’s fine. But did the president commit a crime on the phone call?” Graham said.

Graham has defended the president, as have most members of his party, as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats over allegations that the president pressed Ukraine to investigate Biden.

A partial memo of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows Trump asking the foreign leader to investigate Biden, a 2020 White House hopeful, and his son.

Trump later publicly asked China and Ukraine to investigate Biden when speaking to reporters.

No evidence has emerged to suggest Biden acted inappropriately in regards to dealing with Ukraine as vice president while his son sat on a Ukrainian board. Biden has repeatedly defended himself.

Though Graham has continued to defend Trump amid the allegations and the impeachment inquiry, he has been separately critical of the president’s decision to pull troops out of northern Syria where they were assisting Kurdish forces ahead of a Turkish attack.