Hillary Clinton continued her attacks against President Donald Trump on Sunday, circulating a phony letter to mock the president over a letter he sent earlier this month.

The fake letter is written on official White House letterhead and is dated Oct. 16, 1962. The letter parodies a message sent by then-President John F. Kennedy to then-Russian Leader Nikita Khrushchev.

The letter says:

Dear Premier Khrushchev, Don’t be a d*ck, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say “Yay Khrushchev! You’re the best! But if you don’t everybody will be like “what an asshole” and call your garbage country “The Soviet Bunion.” You’re really busting my nuts here. Give you a jingle later. Hugs,

John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

The fake letter appears to mock the letter Trump sent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Oct. 9 in which he directed Erdogan to not attack the Kurds in northern Syria during Turkey’s military campaign into Syria.

“Let’s work out a good deal!” Trump wrote. “You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy ― and I will.”

Trump concluded the letter, “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I will call you later.”

According to Fox News, the letter made its first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show last week.

What was the reaction?

Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler said, “Sometimes silence is golden.”

“I can’t believe we all have to be alive during such a stupid time,” another person, a Politico reporter, responded.

Columnist Josh Barro asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to “do something about this.”

“Come on. Stop. As Igor quotes good Dad in Young Frankenstein, ‘What the hell are you doing in the bathroom day and night? Why don’t you get out of there and give someone else a chance?'” another person responded.

“Not only does she lack a sense of humor, but @HillaryClinton has just linked Trump & Kennedy,” another person responded.

“can you please just go back to the woods,” another critic replied.

Others highlighted what other, interesting artifacts were found in “the archives”: