Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to mock the president about his recent letter to Turkish President Erdogan. She quoted the picture “Found in the archives….”

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

President Trump sent the controversial letter shortly after his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. (RELATED: Trump Defends Leaving Syria, Says The Kurds Are ‘No Angels’)

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

Trump’s letter received some criticism for possibly sending mixed messages as he threatened to destroy the Turkish economy, but also ended the note by saying “I will call you later.” Hillary poked fun at this in her Tweet with a similar quote, “Give you a jingle later.”

Clinton apparently pulled the entire bit from a Jimmy Kimmel segment.

Didn’t even realize Hillary’s team had taken this letter from a Kimmel bit. https://t.co/dgAM7GsWCC pic.twitter.com/k2BDLzXQPN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 20, 2019