Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sunday parodied President Donald Trump’s recent letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by posting to Twitter a fake note from JFK to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev during the Cuban missile crisis.

“Dear Premier Khrushchev,” it reads. “Don’t be a d***, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say ‘Yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best!’ But if you don’t everybody will be like ‘what an a*******’ and call your garbage country ‘The Soviet Bunion.’”

“You’re really busting my n**** here,” the note, dated October 16. 1962, says in closing. “Give you a jingle later.”

Trump’s letter had a similar tone.

Sent October 9, the president was encouraging Erdogan not to “be a tough guy” over his attacks in northern Syria.

“Let’s work out a good deal!” Trump wrote to Erdogan. “You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy ― and I will.”

Concluding the letter, Trump says, “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I will call you later.”

Erdogan rejected the letter and “put it in the bin,” per sources who spoke with BBC.