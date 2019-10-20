State Department investigators concluded their investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server and found nearly 600 security violations, according to newly released government documents.

The results from the investigation were disclosed in a letter last week to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) from Bureau of Legislative Affairs Assistant Secretary Mary Elizabeth Taylor.

The investigation, which was finished along with the report in early September, found that 38 individuals were culpable for 91 security violations along with 497 additional security violations that were found where no individual was found to bear culpability.

“For current and former officials, culpability means the violations will be noted in their files and will be considered when they apply for or renew security clearances,” the Associated Press reported. “For current officials, there could also be disciplinary action, though it’s unclear how they could potentially be reprimanded.”

The State Department began reviewing Clinton’s emails in 2016 “after declaring 22 emails from Clinton’s private server to be ‘top secret,’” the Associated Press added.

The State Department’s investigation commenced after the FBI decided not to challenge Clinton at the conclusion of its criminal investigation into her private email server. Clinton was the Democratic Party nominee for president at the time.

The FBI’s decision to not charge Clinton with a felony has come under intense scrutiny after it was revealed that anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok “edited a key phrase that removed possible legal implications,” The Hill reported.

“One source told [CNN] that electronic records reveal that Strzok changed the language from ‘grossly negligent’ to ‘extremely careless,’ scrubbing a key word that could have had legal ramifications for Clinton,” The Hill added. “An individual who mishandled classified material could be prosecuted under federal law for ‘gross negligence.’”

Anti-Trump FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who was allegedly romantically involved with Strzok, reportedly testified last year that FBI officials discussed charging Clinton, but were ultimately denied by Obama’s Justice Department.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch met with Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, in June 2016 on a tarmac in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lynch refused to recuse herself from the investigation after meeting with former President Clinton on the tarmac, and said that she would accept whatever former FBI Director James Comey recommended in the case.

The criminal investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server was ultimately reopened after the FBI found emails pertinent to the investigation on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Weiner was married to Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, and was under investigation by the FBI over sexual communications that he had with a minor, which ultimately landed him in prison.

Clinton went on to lose the 2016 election and has spent the last three years blaming nearly everything in existence for her loss to President Donald Trump.

Clinton has gone as far as to recently claim that Trump is an “illegitimate” president, which strongly suggests that she has still not accepted the results of the 2016 election, something that she explicitly warned Trump against doing in 2016.

“To say you won’t respect the results of the election, that is a direct threat to our democracy,” Clinton said in October 2016. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the things that makes America America.”

“And look, some people are sore losers, and we just got to keep going,” she added.