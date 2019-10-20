Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign team tweeted a photo almost exactly like the one that blew up in former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s face in 2016.

Team Kamala (@kamalaHQ) tweeted a photo of Harris as a young girl in celebration of the 2020 presidential hopeful’s birthday Sunday. The caption read, “Our next president. #HappyBirthdayKamala.”

Clinton posted a very similar photo and caption combination just days before the 2016 election. “Happy birthday to this future president,” her tweet read.

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

When Clinton went on to lose the election to President Donald Trump, she took a few barbs over that tweet. (RELATED: ‘Obviously I Can Beat Him Again’: Hillary Clinton Says She Could Win In 2020)

Happy birthday to this future case study on how not to run a Presidential campaign. https://t.co/nemyezFybk — Art Tavana ???????? (@arttavana) October 25, 2017

On this date – 2 years ago – Hillary Clinton called herself the “future president” in a happy birthday tweet. I hope this stays up forever. It’s like a time capsule for how arrogant, privileged, entitled & disconnected her entire campaign was. It’s a living history lesson now: https://t.co/Ke3ypA6ePR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2018

A year later the arrogance and entitlement in this tweet is exactly why it was never going to happen. #maga pic.twitter.com/zQ68AQpPE0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2017

Harris’ team was warned that a similar fate might be on the horizon for their candidate as well.

Hillary did one of these in 2016 and it turned out to be the beginning of the end. https://t.co/ovRaZMTs5q — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) October 20, 2019

Kamala’s own team troll her with infamous Hillary-inspired tweet. Mean. https://t.co/mNcPPcsJ7w — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 20, 2019

In Clinton’s defense, when her tweet was posted when she was leading in nearly every poll and the general election was just two weeks away. When Team Harris shared her photo, the former California Attorney General was consistently polling in single digits with months to go yet in the Democratic primary.