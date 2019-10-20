https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/20/kamala-harris-campaign-mimics-hillary-clinton-tweet/

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign team tweeted a photo almost exactly like the one that blew up in former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s face in 2016.

Team Kamala (@kamalaHQ) tweeted a photo of Harris as a young girl in celebration of the 2020 presidential hopeful’s birthday Sunday. The caption read, “Our next president. #HappyBirthdayKamala.”

Clinton posted a very similar photo and caption combination just days before the 2016 election. “Happy birthday to this future president,” her tweet read.

When Clinton went on to lose the election to President Donald Trump, she took a few barbs over that tweet. (RELATED: ‘Obviously I Can Beat Him Again’: Hillary Clinton Says She Could Win In 2020)

Harris’ team was warned that a similar fate might be on the horizon for their candidate as well.

In Clinton’s defense, when her tweet was posted when she was leading in nearly every poll and the general election was just two weeks away. When Team Harris shared her photo, the former California Attorney General was consistently polling in single digits with months to go yet in the Democratic primary.

