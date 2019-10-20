A Marine Corps veteran who served two tours in Iraq is facing deportation to El Salvador, where he hasn’t lived since the age of three, NBC News reports.

According to the news outlet, Jose Segovia Benitez was placed into the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he served time in prison for convictions including corporal injury to a spouse, assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.

Authorities had reportedly placed the 38-year-old on a plane headed to El Salvador last week, but he was taken off before the plane departed. It is unclear why Segovia Benitez was removed from the plane. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Lawyers and supporters of Segovia Benitez told NBC News that the combat veteran didn’t begin to have run-ins with police until after he was honorably discharged from the military in 2004. Segovia Benitez, who NBC reports had received a number of awards throughout his military career, had reportedly suffered a brain injury while in service the year before he was discharged.

However, Brandee Dudzic, the executive director of nonprofit group Repatriate our Patriots, told ABC News that Segovia Benitez wasn’t diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) until 2011.

Segovia Benitez’s family said that he began to have trouble after his discharge because he was self-medicating with alcohol. Though they told the ABC News that they do not condone his criminal actions, they said they believe the government failed to provide adequate care for the combat veteran after he was discharged.

Carlos Luna, the president of Green Card Veterans, told NBC News that if Segovia Benitez “had the medical resources available that he needed, then he may not have ever ended up in a courtroom.”

Former Air Force master sergeant Jeff Merrick also blasted Segovia Benitez’s possible deportation, as well as the deportations of other veterans, as a “total disgrace” by the government.

“They got into trouble, yes, they had issues, but they served their time, and instead of like other citizens, where they’re released back into the community, where they can have a life again, they’re committed to a life term of exile,” he continued.

Now, Segovia Benitez’s family and supporters are turning to California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin Christopher NewsomCalifornia utility hit over power outages Overnight Energy: BLM move would split apart key public lands team | Renewables generated more power than fossil fuels in UK for first quarter ever | Harley-Davidson stops electric motorcycle production California becomes first state to mandate later start times at public schools MORE for help in hopes that he’ll pardon the veteran, who was raised in Long Beach, Calif.

“It’s just cruel,” his mother, Martha Garcia, told NBC News, adding, “This is the country he belongs in, the country he fought for.”

ICE told NBC News that Segovia Benitez is currently being held in custody “pending removal.”