White House acting chief of staff Mick MulvaneyJohn (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview Trump accuses media, Democrats of going ‘crazy’ over G-7 at his Miami resort MORE on Sunday said President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE was “honestly surprised at the level of pushback” against his decision to host the Group of Seven (G-7) summit at one of his resort properties, adding that Trump still “considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”

The justification from Mulvaney came just a day after Trump reversed his decision to hold the the G-7 summit at Trump National Doral in Florida in light of outrage from Democrats, Republicans and ethics watchdog groups.

Only on FOX News Sunday: Mick Mulvaney reacts to the president’s decision to scrap the G7 summit at his Doral resort: “At the end of the day he (the President) still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.” Exclusively on FOX News Sunday. Check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/vYfJCwPtJK — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) October 20, 2019

“He was honestly surprised at the level of pushback. At the end of the day, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business and he saw an opportunity to take the biggest leaders from around the world, and he wanted to put on the absolute best show, best visit that he possibly could, and he was very comfortable doing that at Doral,” Mulvaney said on on “Fox News Sunday,” apparently referencing Trump’s work as a real estate mogul.

Fox News host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceBaier, Bream, Hemmer, Hume, Wallace among interim anchors to fill Shep Smith’s 3 PM slot Trump hits Fox News’s Chris Wallace over Ukraine coverage White House officials stand by Syria withdrawal, sanctions delay amid bipartisan pushback MORE immediately pushed back, saying bluntly, “You say he considers himself to be in the hospitality business. He’s the president of the United States.”

“But that’s his background,” Mulvaney replied. “It’s like I used to be in the real estate business. I don’t know what you used to do before you were in media…. He wanted to put on a show. He’s in the hotel business.”

Asked by Wallace if Trump understood that the optics looked “lousy,” Mulvaney insisted the administration could have put on an “excellent” G-7 at Trump’s Miami-area resort.

Mulvaney sparked widespread alarm last week when he announced that the 2020 G-7 summit would convene at one of Trump’s properties, with many arguing that the move violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. The clause bars federal officeholders from from receiving gifts or benefits from foreign governments.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash Ocasio-Cortez: Sanders’ heart attack was a ‘gut check’ moment Ocasio-Cortez tweets endorsement of Sanders MORE (D-Mass.), a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, called it an example of “corruption, plain and simple.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiTrump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe On The Money: Senate fails to override Trump veto over border emergency | Trump resort to host G-7 next year | Senators to push Turkey sanctions despite ceasefire | McConnell tees up funding votes MORE (R-Alaska) also said that it was inappropriate for Trump to hold an event convening world leaders at one of his properties.

In wake of the criticism, Trump announced late Saturday that he would no longer consider his Doral resort as a viable option for the event.

“Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately.”

In announcing the decision last week, Mulvaney asserted that Trump would receive no profit from the gathering. He also pushed back against the appearance of a conflict of interest, stating that the site was chosen after a careful search throughout the U.S.

He echoed those arguments on Sunday, adding that the administration would put on a formidable G-7 summit someplace else in wake of recent events.