(FOX NEWS) — Hummer may soon return from the dead — with an electric jolt.

Reuters reported Friday that General Motors will begin the production of a lineup of high-end electric pickups and SUVs in 2021 that could include a reboot of the Hummer brand, according to sources familiar with the plans.

The trucks would be built at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that had been “unallocated” prior to the start of the ongoing contract negotiations with the United Auto Works, Reuters said.

