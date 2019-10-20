Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoErdoğan got the best of Trump, experts warn Graham: I’m seeking to make Trump successful ‘but not at all costs’ Ex-Watergate prosecutor says evidence in impeachment inquiry ‘clearly’ points to Trump MORE on Sunday responded to acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview Trump accuses media, Democrats of going ‘crazy’ over G-7 at his Miami resort MORE’s admission – which has since been walked back – that the White House made aid to Ukraine conditional on political investigations by saying he “never saw that.”

“I never saw that in the decision-making process that I was a part of,” Pompeo said on ABC’s “This Week,” adding, “the conversation was always around what were the strategic implications [and] would that money get to the right place?”

Pompeo repeatedly demurred on “talk[ing] about internal deliberations” at the State Department with host George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosKudlow: ‘I don’t honestly know’ if Trump was joking about China investigating Bidens The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump’s impeachment woes mount Jordan refuses to say whether Trump asking China for investigation was appropriate MORE and said he would not discuss a “hypothetical” about the appropriateness of conditioning foreign aid on political investigations, despite the host noting that Mulvaney said it had, in fact, occurred.

“I’ll leave it to the chief of staff to explain what it is he said. I’m telling you what I was involved with, I’m telling you what I saw,” Pompeo said.

Mulvaney said in a press conference last week that the Ukrainian aid had been delayed while the White House sought an investigation into the 2016 election, saying there is “going to be political influence in foreign policy,” adding “get over it.” Mulvaney has since walked back the comment, saying “there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election.”

Pompeo also defended the involvement of President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani asked State Dept. to grant visa for ex-Ukraine official at center of Biden allegations: report Overnight Energy: Trump taps deputy energy secretary to replace Perry | Praises pick Dan Brouillette as ‘total professional’ | Perry denies quid pro quo over Ukraine Ex-Watergate prosecutor says evidence in impeachment inquiry ‘clearly’ points to Trump MORE in Ukraine diplomacy, telling Stephanopoulos “private citizens often are part of executing American foreign policy” and again refusing to discuss “internal deliberations” when asked whether the State Department reviewed Giuliani’s possible conflicts of interest in Ukraine.

Pompeo also pushed back on criticism that he failed to defend former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

“We’ve done great things for these officers,” he said. “I see these stories about morale being low, I’ve seen precisely the opposite. I will always defend them when it’s appropriate.”