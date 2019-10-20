President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he would no longer host the next G-7 Summit at his personal Miami resort, Trump National Doral Miami, citing backlash for selecting his own property to host the diplomatic event.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he believed he was doing “something very good” by selecting a strategically accessible venue near a major international airport. He said he planned to host the event for zero personal profit and at no cost to the U.S.

“But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!” the president said.

Trump’s decision to host next year’s G-7 Summit at his Miami resort ignited charges of corruption and self-dealing from Democrats and the media.

More from The New York Times:

The decision to host the Group of 7 at Mr. Trump’s club was first announced by Mick Mulvaney, the president’s acting chief of staff, during a

news briefing on Thursday at the White House, but Mr. Trump had hinted that the resort would be a possibility for months. Democrats

immediately portrayed the plan as a blatant act of self-dealing corruption, and ethics lawyers said payments from the visiting delegations could

violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which forbids the president from accepting gifts and funding from foreign governments. The White House stressed that Mr. Trump would not stand to profit personally from the event — Mr. Mulvaney said it could be held “at cost,”

meaning that Mr. Trump would not make money — but the Doral would still have received a large amount of free publicity simply by hosting

the summit.

Democrats went so far as to introduce legislation blocking federal funding of the G-7 Summit, calling the bill, “Trump’s Heist Undermines the G-7 Act” or “THUG Act.”

Now, Trump’s team will begin searching for an alternative host site. He said Camp David, in Maryland, is under consideration.