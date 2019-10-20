Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyErdoğan got the best of Trump, experts warn Trump tweets ad hitting Romney as ‘Democrat secret asset’ Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump MORE (R-Utah) said Republicans tend not to publicly criticize President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE because they fear doing so will help Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash Ocasio-Cortez: Sanders’ heart attack was a ‘gut check’ moment Ocasio-Cortez tweets endorsement of Sanders MORE‘s (D-Mass.) presidential bid.

“They don’t want to do something which makes it more likely for Elizabeth Warren to become president or for us to lose the Senate. So they don’t want to go out and criticize the leader of our party because they feel that might have the consequence of hurting our country longer term,” Romney told “Axios on HBO.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“People … genuinely believe, as I do, that conservative principles are better for our country and for the working people of our country than liberal principles and that if Elizabeth Warren were to become president, for instance, or if we were to lose the Senate, that it would not be good for the American people,” Romney added.

Warren, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, has surged in the polls in recent months and has overtaken former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview Yang cautions Democrats: Impeachment might not be ‘successful’ Ocasio-Cortez: Sanders’ heart attack was a ‘gut check’ moment MORE in some early primary state polling.

Romney, a freshman senator from Utah who was elected last year, has emerged as one of Trump’s strongest critics on the GOP side of Congress amid the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry and the president’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria.

Trump, meanwhile, has regularly attacked Romney via his Twitter feed and earlier this month suggested that the Utah Republican should be “impeached,” though there is no mechanism to do so.

“I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY,” Trump tweeted.

I’m hearing that the Great People of Utah are considering their vote for their Pompous Senator, Mitt Romney, to be a big mistake. I agree! He is a fool who is playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats! #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019