Sheriff Mark Cage of Eddy County, New Mexico, indicates his deputies will not serve in the anti-gun, “personal Gestapo,” Robert “Beto” O’Rourke talks about sending around to confiscate guns.

O’Rourke has been clear in his support for a “mandatory,” government-enforced buyback of all AR-15 and AK-47 rifles. And he has been equally clear on his plans to send law enforcement personal to the homes of those who refuse to hand over their rifles.

On October 16, 2019, Breitbart News reported O’Rourke telling MSNBC that law enforcement will visit the non-compliant to “recover” rifles.

Sheriff Mark Gage is not in line with O’Rourke’s plan. In fact, Townhall quoted Cage saying, “I’m not sure whether his statements are naive or just plain ignorant and arrogant. Maybe it’s all three.”

Cage continued, “The thought of anyone utilizing my sheriff’s office or any other law enforcement agency in this country as their personal Gestapo to go door to door violating citizen’s rights is disgusting, unrealistic and downright un-American.”

Cage believes “bloodshed” will the be unavoidable outcome of O’Rourke’s plans, should they ever be put in place. He said, “Some of my constituents are already adopting the mantra of ‘Come take mine Beto!’…His rhetoric has gotten old and I look forward to the day when he shuts up.”

Weld County, Colorado, Sheriff Steve Reams shared similar sentiment, calling O’Rourke’s plan “unconstitutional.”

Reams said his deputies would be placed “in the crosshairs” by any attempt to carry out confiscatory plans like those pushed by O’Rourke. And he worries the confiscatory efforts would also endanger citizens.

He concluded, “I think that you have to be concerned for the safety of the citizen [too] because, at that point, they don’t know if law enforcement is coming to protect them or disarm them and that creates a very tense situation.”

