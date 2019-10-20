A a 30-foot Times Square billboard for women’s sportswear features a woman tying up a screaming President Donald Trump in red, white, and blue rope.

Dhvani’s ad was retaliation for the administration’s policy of defunding clinics who provide abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency, according to CEO Avi Brown, the U.K.’s Independent reported.

“Established in 1970 with bipartisan support, the Title X program provides affordable birth control and reproductive healthcare to people with low incomes,” the company wrote in a statement, per the report.

“Trump’s Gag Rule, which directly opposes federal law, silences healthcare professionals, preventing them from providing information on where and how to access reproductive healthcare to over four million American women.”

Donald Trump Jr. called out the media’s acceptance of violence against the president via Twitter:

“Hey @NYTimes and MSM. Since you had time to thoroughly cover a stupid and tasteless meme seen by 8 people with incredible outrage, I figured you should dedicate the same time and outrage to THIS BILLBOARD IN TIMES SQUARE you hypocrites! Unless of course you’re just full of sh–.”

Dhvani responded to its bold promotion of violence against the president, calling it “metaphorical.”

“Dhavni produced the images of this campaign to artistically express the frustrations we believe many women share,” the company tweeted. “All images are metaphorical in nature only. DHVANI does NOT and will NEVER condone violence of ANY KIND.”

But it also does not care for your money if you disagree, saying “vote with your dollars by shopping elsewhere,” per the report.