Three U.S. Army soldiers were killed and another three were injured at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Sunday morning in what Army officials are calling a “training accident.”

According to Fox News, the six soldiers — who were members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team — were riding in or on a Bradley fighting vehicle when it was involved in an accident of an unspecified nature, which led to the deaths and injuries. Three soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene, while another three were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment.

The condition and prognosis of the three injured soldiers is not currently known.

The Army has not yet released the names of the deceased soldiers, but a statement from the Army indicates that they will do so after next-of-kin have been notified.

In a statement released to WSAV-TV, Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, said, “Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area. We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

Further details about the nature of the accident were not initially made available to the press. This story will be updated as events warrant.