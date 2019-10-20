President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE on Sunday took aim at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash Scrap House defense authorization provision benefitting Russia MORE (D-Calif.) as she led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Jordan to discuss the administration’s recent decision to pull troops from Syria.

“Pelosi is now leading a delegation of 9, including Corrupt Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffWhite House staggers after tumultuous 48 hours Trump embarks on Twitter spree amid impeachment inquiry, Syria outrage House Republicans ‘demand the release of the rules’ on impeachment MORE, to Jordan to check out Syria. She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect. I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake!” Trump tweeted.

Pelosi is now leading a delegation of 9, including Corrupt Adam Schiff, to Jordan to check out Syria. She should find out why Obama drew The Red Line In the Sand, & then did NOTHING, losing Syria & all respect. I did something, 58 missiles. One million died under Obama’s mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Trump in his tweet was referring to former President Obama’s vow to use military force against the Syrian government if it used chemical weapons against rebel forces in Syria. Obama eventually backed away from that promise.

Trump, who has frequently criticized his predecessor’s decision to not use military force against Syrian President Bashar Assad, has become increasingly critical of Pelosi, who formally launched an impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine.

Republican leadership joined Democrats this week to condemn Trump’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of northeastern Syria, which was subsequently invaded by Turkish-backed forces in an effort to destroy or drive off Kurdish militant groups that aided the U.S. coalition against ISIS.

The House last week voted to formally rebuke Trump over his decision.

The president’s anger over the vote erupted last week in a White House meeting with Democratic leadership, which resulted in both the president and Pelosi accusing each other of “melting down” in the hours following the meeting.