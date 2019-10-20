President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE tweeted on Sunday that the government has “secured the oil” and is “bringing soldiers home” days after the U.S. and Turkey entered an agreement to temporarily suspend Ankara’s invasion into northern Syria.

“USA soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zones. We have secured the Oil. Bringing soldiers home!” Trump wrote in a tweet on Sunday morning.

It’s unclear what Trump meant by his oil comment and a similar claim last week that resulted in some confusion among the foreign policy community.

Mark Esperanto, Secretary of Defense, “The ceasefire is holding up very nicely. There are some minor skirmishes that have ended quickly. New areas being resettled with the Kurds.” USA soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zones. We have secured the Oil. Bringing soldiers home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

In the tweet on Sunday, Trump also shared a quote from Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperErdoğan got the best of Trump, experts warn Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump NATO ministers need to have difficult conversations to keep everyone honest MORE saying, “The ceasefire is holding up very nicely. There are some minor skirmishes that have ended quickly. New areas being resettled with the Kurds.”

Earlier on Sunday, Esper confirmed during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the president ordered a withdrawal of roughly 1,000 U.S. troops from north Syria.

Esper said Trump decided to increase the withdrawal of troops, which turned out to be larger than previously reported, after reports emerged of Turkey expanding its offensive “further south than originally planned and to the west.”

In the interview, Esper brought up reports that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are looking to enter a deal with the Syrian and Russian governments.

“And so we find ourselves as we have American forces likely caught between two opposing advancing armies, and it’s a very untenable situation,” Esper said.

“So I spoke with the president last night after discussions with the rest of the national security team, and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria,” he said.