An effort to quickly slap new sanctions on Turkey or formally oppose President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash CNN’s Anderson Cooper mocks WH press secretary over Fox News interview MORE‘s Syria strategy is hitting a wall in the Senate.

Republicans are discussing potential legislation to respond to the fallout of Trump’s decision to pull back U.S. troops and Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria.

But there’s little sign the Senate will be able to act quickly, despite widespread opposition to Trump’s strategy.

And there are already deep divisions within the caucus about what, if anything, should pass, complicating the chance of any bill getting through the GOP-controlled chamber.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP cautions Graham against hauling Biden before Senate War of words at the White House Lawmakers toast Greta Van Susteren’s new show MORE (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, noted that there “was a lot of interest” within the GOP caucus, but stopped short of predicting that something could clear the chamber.

“I’m not sure,” he said, asked if a resolution or sanctions could pass. “I think our members are kind of looking at some of the things that are out there.”

The administration agreed to not apply additional sanctions against Turkey during a five-day cease-fire meant to allow Kurdish fighters to evacuate. After that, a permanent cease-fire would take place and, in return, the Trump administration would agree to drop sanctions announced last week.

Those commitments by the administration are complicating the GOP efforts to pass legislation sanctioning Ankara.

Despite the ceasefire deal, lawmakers are pledging to push forward with legislation.

The House already passed a resolution breaking with Trump’s Syria decision in an 354-60 vote, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi arrives in Jordan with bipartisan congressional delegation Trump says his Doral resort will no longer host G-7 after backlash Scrap House defense authorization provision benefitting Russia MORE (D-Calif.) has vowed the chamber would take up a “strong, bipartisan sanctions package.” That vote was expected to take place this week, but a Democrat aide said it had been delayed due to changes to the House schedule in the wake of Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsBaltimore mayor looks to rename downtown courthouse after Cummings Cummings to lie in state at the Capitol Gowdy remembers political opponent, good friend Elijah Cummings MORE‘ passing.

A pair of Republican senators are pledging to move forward with their own sanctions legislation despite the cease-fire agreement.

“I am continuing to go forward on getting co-sponsors,” Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamErdoğan got the best of Trump, experts warn Graham: I’m seeking to make Trump successful ‘but not at all costs’ The Memo: Trump’s sea of troubles deepens MORE (R-S.C.), a Trump ally who has broken with the president over the issue, told reporters after the cease-fire agreement.

Asked how confident he was that the five-day cease-fire would become permanent, he added with a laugh: “It’s the Mideast for God’s sake.”

Graham introduced sanctions legislation with Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenPelosi, Schumer hit ‘flailing’ Trump over ‘sham ceasefire’ deal On The Money: Senate fails to override Trump veto over border emergency | Trump resort to host G-7 next year | Senators to push Turkey sanctions despite ceasefire | McConnell tees up funding votes House Foreign Affairs leaders introduce Turkey sanctions bill MORE (D-Md.) that would target Turkey’s military, energy sector and key banks. It also restricts the ability for top Turkish officials to travel to the United States and targets their assets within U.S. jurisdiction.

But Graham’s bill has attracted high-profile opposition, including from Sens. Jim Risch James (Jim) Elroy RischThe Hill’s Morning Report — Trump’s impeachment jeopardy deepens Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe On The Money: Senate fails to override Trump veto over border emergency | Trump resort to host G-7 next year | Senators to push Turkey sanctions despite ceasefire | McConnell tees up funding votes MORE (R-Idaho) and James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeSenate confirms Trump’s Air Force secretary pick The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump declares ‘case closed’ as text messages raise new questions Top House Democrat: Trump did ‘on camera’ what Romney warned about MORE (R-Okla.), the chairman of the Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees.

Risch has introduced his own bill with Sen. Robert Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezPaul blocks Senate vote on House-passed Syria resolution House to vote on resolution condemning Trump’s Syria pullback Rand Paul calls for probe of Democrats over Ukraine letter MORE (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee. It would restrict arms sales to Turkey, sanction Turkish officials and authorize humanitarian assistance for Syrian civilians.

“We have our own bill. This is a bipartisan bill. We have talked to many, many people who are interested in this, not the least of which is the administration. This is a bill that actually has a very significant possibility of becoming law,” Risch said.

Graham downplayed Risch’s legislation, suggesting there was room for multiple bills.

“He’s got his own bill. This is good. I hope we have like 100 bills,” he said.

Inhofe, meanwhile, said that he supports additional sanctions against Turkey but that he thought there was a “better approach” than the Graham-Van Hollen bill.

Pressed for details on what he thought would be a better approach, Inhofe was tightlipped, only telling reporters “this is something that’s a work in progress that I’m participating in.”

Syria has emerged as a flashpoint in the relationship between Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill, most of whom have generally been reluctant to publicly air their grievances with the White House.

GOP lawmakers decried Trump’s Syria strategy as “catastrophic,” a “grave mistake” and the “biggest blunder of his presidency.” Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyErdoğan got the best of Trump, experts warn Trump tweets ad hitting Romney as ‘Democrat secret asset’ Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump MORE (R-Utah), in a closely watched floor speech, ripped the cease-fire as “far from a victory” and called the president’s decision a “bloodstain in the annals of American history.”

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWhite House staggers after tumultuous 48 hours The Memo: Trump’s sea of troubles deepens McConnell: Trump’s troop pull back in Syria a ‘grave strategic mistake’ MORE (R-Ky.) used a Washington Post op-ed to send up his latest of red flags about the decision, calling it a “grave strategic mistake.”

But the cease-fire agreement has earned Trump some, at least temporary, goodwill from GOP lawmakers.

Rep. Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump insists Turkey wants cease-fire | Fighting continues in Syrian town | Pentagon chief headed to Mideast | Mattis responds to criticism from Trump Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe House Foreign Affairs leaders introduce Turkey sanctions bill MORE (R-Texas), who co-authored the House sanctions bill, told Fox News that he wants to give the administration’s strategy a chance to work.

“We have a sanctions bill … that we’re prepared to move forward with if this cease-fire does not work, but we certainly want to give it a chance to see if peace can be accomplished in this region,” he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse Republicans ‘demand the release of the rules’ on impeachment GOP leader defends Mulvaney amid backlash over quid pro quo comments Republicans seek to delay effort to censure Schiff after Cummings’ death MORE (R-Calif.) also said he thought the administration’s strategy had worked and that they should take the lead.

“Well, you know the thing that you have is that the president was able to do [broker a cease-fire deal] using his sanctions, they got it here,” McCarthy told The Hill on Thursday. “I think we should allow the president and them [administration officials] to do their work.”

McConnell, despite his unusually public criticism, hasn’t committed to bringing either sanctions legislation or the House-passed resolution up for a vote on the Senate floor.

He started the process on Friday of placing Graham’s sanctions bill onto the Senate calendar, and has placed the House-passed Syria resolution on the calendar. That does not guarantee either will be brought up for a vote, and initial floor guidance for this week from McConnell’s office did not mention Syria-related legislation.

McConnell, during a floor speech late last week, said he wanted “something stronger” than the House-passed resolution and appeared to hint that additional legislation could be forthcoming.

“My preference would be for something even stronger than the resolution the House passed yesterday, which has some serious weaknesses. It is so narrowly drafted that it fails to address the plight of imperiled Sunni Arab and minority Christian communities in Syria. It is backward-looking,” he said.

He added that “I look forward to continuing to engage with my colleagues … and I expect many of us will have much more to say on this subject very soon.”

But the House resolution has bipartisan support in the Senate, where Menendez and Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungPaul blocks Senate vote on House-passed Syria resolution Lawmakers set to host fundraisers focused on Nats’ World Series trip Senators fear Syria damage ‘irreversible’ after Esper, Milley briefing MORE (R-Ind.) have offered a companion measure.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump touts Turkey cease-fire: ‘Sometimes you have to let them fight’ Mattis responds to Trump criticism: ‘I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals’ Democrats vow to push for repeal of other Trump rules after loss on power plant rollback MORE (D-N.Y.) tried to get a vote on the House resolution on Thursday but was blocked by Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe On The Money: Senate fails to override Trump veto over border emergency | Trump resort to host G-7 next year | Senators to push Turkey sanctions despite ceasefire | McConnell tees up funding votes Top Foreign Relations senators introduce Turkey sanctions bill MORE (R-Ky.).

He indicated on Friday that Democrats will try again, arguing that the best way to get Trump to reverse course would be for McConnell “to put the bipartisan resolution that passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support, on the Senate floor for a vote next week.”

Graham is also publicly pressuring McConnell to put the resolution up for a vote, predicting it would easily pass the Senate.

“I believe that same resolution, if brought to the floor of the United States Senate would get over 80 votes,” Graham said. “I’m urging Senator McConnell and Senator Schumer to find a way to do that because people are literally dying as we speak and we want the president to be successful.”

Juliegrace Brufke contributed.