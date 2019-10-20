Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told attendees of his “Bernie’s Back Rally” in New York on Saturday that his movement aims to not only transform the U.S. but “create a new America” altogether.

Sanders held a rally at Queensbridge Park in Long Island City, New York, with guest appearances from left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore and “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), both of whom formally offered their endorsements of the presidential hopeful.

The socialist senator spoke following speeches from his endorsers and outlined his broad vision to not only radically transform the country but to “create a new America” altogether.

Sanders stated:

Standing before you today, I believe more than I have ever believed, that we are at a moment in our great country’s history where all of us coming together can create the America that we are entitled to have. The America we know that we can become.

“We can create a new America true to the principles that are supposed to be the foundation of our democracy,” he said, failing to elaborate on what he believes the country’s founding principles are truly “supposed to” be.

Sanders’ call for the creation of a “new America” follows his recent pleas to fundamentally “transform” the country.

He told attendees of his rally at Denver’s Civic Center in September that the 2020 election is about more than defeating President Trump, and he asked them to help him “transform this country” and wage “a political revolution.”

“I am here in Denver asking your support for more than just defeating Trump,” Sanders said. “I am here to ask you to help me transform this country and create an economy and government that works for all of us, not just the one percent.”

“I am here in Denver to ask you to wage with me a political revolution, which will take on not only the corruption of Washington but the greed and corruption of the corporate elite in this country,” he added.

As Axios noted in August, Sanders’ utopian vision for the country – offering “free” health care and college, exponentially raising taxes, and implementing a multi-trillion-dollar proposal to combat “climate change” – would essentially “reorder or referee almost every part of American life.”

Sanders wrote on Instagram following his rally:

Thank you Queens for an incredible day! If there is one thing I want you to remember, it is this: If you are willing to fight for other people as much as you’re willing to fight for yourself, there is no doubt in my mind that not only will we win this election. We will transform this country.