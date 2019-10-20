Oct. 19 (UPI) — Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner horse-drawn wagon tipped over and crashed during a football game between the Sooners and West Virginia on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The incident occurred in the second quarter after the Sooners’ fourth touchdown in the 52-14 victory. There were no major injuries as a result of the accident.

Spirit squad members led the covered wagon out of the tunnel and onto the field before making a sharp turn. The angle of the turn and rate of speed resulted in the wagon tipping and two members fo the spirit squad being ejected from the vehicle. The horses — named Boomer and Sooner — ran off while still attached to the wagon’s wheels and were not injured.

“The Sooner Schooner tipped over today,” the Oklahoma athletic department said in a statement. “We believe it was the result of weight distribution among riders in the rear of the wagon. Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released. All others reported that they were uninjured.

“Upon initial evaluation, it also appears the ponies are uninjured. Medical staff responded immediately as did the expert horse handlers and veterinarian who staff all games. We are grateful that the injuries were not serious and for the staff members who responded so well.”

[embedded content]

The Sooner Schooner takes the field at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after every Sooners score. It was introduced in 1964 and became the Sooners’ official mascot in 1980.