(THE COLLEGE FIX) — In California a new law mandates that the state’s public universities provide medical abortions to women.

The abortion pill, formally called RU-486, is a misnomer for a combination of drugs that essentially kills the growing embryo then produces a miscarriage. Women often experience heavy bleeding, nausea and strong abdominal pain as they expel the tiny body over the course of several days.

That’s why, in denouncing the new law, Students for Life rightly described the experience as “dangerous toilet bowl abortions.”

Read the full story ›