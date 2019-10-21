One-hundred and eighty-four House Republicans have moved to back a resolution to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for deliberately fabricating a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Over 184 House Republicans, or 93 percent, have cosponsored House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) H. Res. 604, according to a list obtained by Breitbart News. H. Res. 604 would condemn Schiff for reading a fictional phone call between Zelensky and Trump into the record.

Schiff also allegedly lied about having never spoken to the Ukrainian intelligence officer “whistleblower.”

Rep. Biggs wanted to force a vote on the legislation this week but delayed the move after House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) passed away. The Arizona conservative will reportedly force the vote Monday night.

The legislation to condemn Rep. Schiff has quickly gained support from House GOP across the political spectrum. House Freedom Caucus conservatives, moderates, and House Republican leadership have all cosponsored the legislation.

Since Biggs introduced the legislation in late September, the bill quickly gained 18 cosponsors. Now, the bill features support from 93 percent of the House Republican Conference.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) have sponsored the resolution to condemn Schiff.

The 184 House Republicans who have cosponsored Biggs’ resolution to condemn Schiff are:

Kevin McCarthy Steve Scalise Liz Cheney Tom Emmer Mark Meadows Jim Jordan Matt Gaetz Mark Walker Elise Stefanik Doug Collins Mike Rogers Steve Womack Jim Sensenbrenner Mike Johnson Gary Palmer Mark Green Jeff Duncan Mo Brooks Scott Perry Greg Steube Guy Reschenthaler Rick Crawford Michael Burgess, M.D. Paul Gosar Bill Posey Warren Davidson Bob Gibbs Jody Hice Ralph Norman Ron Wright Louie Gohmert Lance Gooden Ralph Abraham Jim Banks Daniel Meuser Bill Flores Randy Weber Tim Burchett Dan Bishop Daniel Webster Michael Cloud Doug Lamborn Fred Keller Brian Babin Bradley Byrne Bill Johnson Larry Bucshon Ted Budd Steve King Buddy Carter Debbie Lesko Scott DesJarlais Chuck Fleischmann Roger Marshall, M.D. Drew Ferguson Steven Palazzo Bruce Westerman Troy Balderson Steve Watkins Chris Stewart Greg Murphy Greg Gianforte Ben Cline Denver Riggleman Mike Kelly William Timmons Don Bacon Lee Zeldin James Comer Rick Allen Roger Williams John Joyce Steve Stivers Duncan Hunter Kevin Hern Jason Smith Russ Fulcher Paul Mitchell John Rose Ross Spano John Rutherford David McKinley Kelly Armstrong Brian Mast Billy Long David Schweikert Jodey Arrington Alex Mooney David Rouzer Ron Estes Austin Scott Richard Hudson Barry Loudermilk Chip Roy Michael Waltz Blaine Luetkemeyer Vicky Hartzler Jim Hagedorn Scott Tipton Lloyd Smucker Pete Olson Brad Wenstrup Andy Harris Adrian Smith Anthony Gonzalez Jack Bergman John Carter Darin LaHood Mike Bost Patrick McHenry Tim Walberg Clay Higgins Kevin Brady Neal Dunn Sam Graves Glenn Thompson Ted Yoho Dan Newhouse Amata Radewagen Gus Bilirakis Rob Bishop David Kustoff Dan Crenshaw Markwayne Mullin Doug LaMalfa Phil Roe Virginia Foxx Paul Cook Trent Kelly Tom Rice Bill Huizenga John Moolenaar Jim Baird Robert Aderholt Kay Granger Andy Barr Vern Buchanan Tom McClintock Bob Latta French Hill Morgan Griffith Ken Calvert John Shimkus Susan Brooks Pete Stauber Carol Miller Jeff Fortenberry Brian Fitzpatrick Garrett Graves Michael Conaway Tom Cole Mike Simpson John Ratcliffe Glenn Grothman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon Will Hurd Adam Kinzinger Robert Wittman Steve Chabot Mike Gallagher Michael Guest Brett Guthrie Kenny Marchant Trey Hollingsworth Devin Nunes Frank Lucas David P. Joyce Mark Amodei Joe Wilson Don Young Thomas Massie Bryan Steil Tom Graves Jackie Walorski Fred Upton Ann Wagner Christopher Smith Mario Diaz-Balart Peter King Hal Rogers

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), a sponsor of the bill, said Monday that the vote tonight will censure the “shifty and dishonest” Rep. Schiff.

Hice added, “Censure shows the House’s deep disapproval of a Member’s behavior and, if passed, he must stand in the well while @SpeakerPelosi formally rebukes his lies, corruption, and misconduct.”

Big vote tonight as the House finally votes on censuring the shifty & dishonest @RepAdamSchiff. Censure shows the House’s deep disapproval of a Member’s behavior and, if passed, he must stand in the well while @SpeakerPelosi formally rebukes his lies, corruption, and misconduct. https://t.co/ZonGlQl2Yh — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) October 21, 2019

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.