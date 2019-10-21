U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Laredo Sector apprehended 55 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine in two separate smuggling events.

Office of Field Operations officers working the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge October 16 and 17 interdicted two drug smuggling attempts leading to the seizure of 55 pounds of illicit drugs and two vehicles, according to information provided by CBP officials.

Officers assigned to the Laredo port of entry observed a 2016 Suzuki Ciaz approaching for entry into the U.S. During a K-9 walk-around inspection, the drug detection dog alerted to an odor it is trained to detect. The officers referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector CBP officials.

Officers carried out a non-intrusive imaging examination of the vehicle and then conducted a physical search after observing anomalies in the vehicle. The physical inspection resulted in the discovery of 15 packages that would later test positive for methamphetamine, officials stated. The weight of the drugs came in at 18 pounds, the report states.

One day earlier, officers working the same bridge observed a 2006 Dodge Caravan approaching for inspection and entry into the U.S. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where a K-9 officer alerted to the possible presence of drugs. The officers carried out a non-intrusive and physical inspection of the minivan and discovered seven packages containing drugs inside the vehicle. Officials said the drugs turned out to be heroin and cocaine and weighed 38 pounds.

In total, the officers assigned to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge seized 55 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin during a two-day period worth an estimated $859,000. The officers seized the drugs and vehicles and turned them over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

Officials did not disclose the fate of the drivers or any possible passengers from the two vehicles utilized in the failed drug smuggling attempts.

“The CBP officers’ experience played a significant role in these interceptions,” Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Albert Flores said in a written statement. “Our CBP officers’ hard work, perseverance and utilization of our canines and non-intrusive imaging systems resulted in the interception of these hard narcotics.”

