A Florida-based meat producer announced it is recalling 64,000 pounds of beef across the United States over fears that it might be contaminated with E. coli, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Oct. 18.

The Friday-posted USDA recall notice said that Pride of Florida learned that some of its ground beef tested positive for E. coli O157:H7 at its laboratory.

The beef was produced between Sept. 23 and Oct. 10.

The recall encompasses:

24-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of “CIRCLE A BRAND 85-15 LEAN GROUND BEEF” with pack date Oct. 8, 2019; package code of Oct. 8. 2020 and case code of 1-86407-30002-5.

24-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of “CIRCLE A BRAND 80/20 GROUND BEEF” with pack dates 9-26-19, 9-27-19, 9-30-19; package codes of Sept. 26, 2020, Sept. 27, 2020, Sept. 30, 2020; and case code of FG-8020-24-1.

12-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of “CIRCLE A BRAND 80/20 GROUND BEEF” with a pack date of 9-26-19; package code of Sept. 26, 2020; and a case code of FG-8020-12-1.

15-lb. Case containing 20-oz packages of “CLARKS 5 CHOPPED BEEF STEAKS” with a pack date of 9-23-19; a package code of Sept. 23, 2020; and a case code of 0-73673-00211-4.

13-lb. Case containing 17.5-oz packages of “CLARKS 5 CHOPPED PEPPER STEAKS” with a pack date of 9-23-19; a product code of Sept. 23, 2020; and a case code of 0-73673-00222-0.

20-lb. Case containing 5.3-oz packages of “SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYOR GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with a pack date of 10-18-19; a package code of Oct. 10, 2020; and a case code of FG-8020-20-5.3.

40-lb. Case containing 10-lb packages of “SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYOR 81/19 GROUND BEEF” with pack dates of 9-30-19, 10-2-19, 10-8-19, package codes of Sept. 30, 2020, Oct. 2, 2020, and Oct. 8, 2020; and case codes of FG-81/19-10C-40# and FG-81/19-10C-40.

60-lb. Case containing 10-lb packages of “SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYORS 80-20 GROUND BEEF” with a pack date of 9-26-19; a package code of Sept. 26, 2020; and a case code of FG80/20-60-6/10

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 18506” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

E. coli bacteria seen in different colors when exposed to ultraviolet light. (Mattosaurus/Wikimedia Commons)

The items were shipped to commercial distributors and a cold storage warehouse.

“The problem was discovered when the firm was notified by their third-party laboratory that a sample was positive for E. coli O157:H7, but the products associated with the sample had already been shipped into commerce. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the USDA said.

An informational notice regarding replacement ground beef hangs near a food cooler at a Cub Foods grocery store in Niles, Ill., on Dec. 4, 2000. (Tim Boyle/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria found in the environment, foods, and the intestines of people and animals, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on its website.

“Symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever,” the agency says.

Most people start to get better within five to seven days.