At least 6,444 pounds of Walmart frozen meat was recalled over possible salmonella contamination, the chain said.

George’s Prepared Foods, which produces Walmart’s Great Value frozen and fully cooked meat, said in a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that the products were meant to be disposed of.

A small group of the products tested positive for salmonella, but they were accidentally shipped to locations across the United States.

The recall encompasses pork sausage patties and turkey sausage patties.

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, 24.92-oz

Use-by date: 10/16/19

Lot code: 1091971894

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties, 24.92-oz

Use-by date: 10/24/19

Lot code: 1171971897

Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, 35.6-oz

Use-by dates: 11/03/19 and 11/05/19

Lot code: 1271972894 and 1291972894

The numbers “EST. M2206T” or “P-2260T” are printed on the recalled products’ packaging.

More than 6,400 pounds of a Walmart brand’s frozen meat have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination. (USDA)

“The problem was discovered when the firm notified [the department of agriculture] that the firm’s third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to commerce,” according to the news release.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of health problems related to the consumption of the meat products.

However, anyone who is concerned about being ill should contact a healthcare provider, the agency said.

A customer pushes a shopping cart at a Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 23, 2016. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters File Photo)

As noted by the USDA, “Consumption of ready-to-eat food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.”

“The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider,” it said.

J&J Recall

Johnson & Johnson said on Oct. 18 it is recalling around 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the United States after U.S. health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

J&J shares fell more than 6 percent to close at $127.70.

In this photo illustration, a container of Johnson’s baby powder made by Johnson and Johnson sits on a table in San Anselmo, Calif. on Oct. 18, 2019. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The move marks the first time the company has recalled its iconic baby powder for possible asbestos contamination, and the first time U.S. regulators have announced a finding of asbestos in the product. Asbestos is a known carcinogen that has been linked to deadly mesothelioma.

The recall is the latest blow to the more than 130-year-old U.S. healthcare conglomerate that is facing thousands of lawsuits over a variety of products, including baby powder, opioids, medical devices, and the antipsychotic Risperdal.

Reuters contributed to this report.