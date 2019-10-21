Season three of “Westworld” sounds like it’s going to be absolutely lit.

Aaron Paul, who is a new addition to the cast, recently discussed the upcoming episodes of the show with Inquirer.net, and he had some very interesting things to say that should have fans amped. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The star actor said the following about season three:

“Westworld” is such a big, ambitious, crazy complicated show. And it continues very much down that path. It gets even more vicious. It takes the audience and these characters outside of the park. So, you have a different look at the world that surrounds these parks.

More vicious than the first two seasons? Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up right now for season three when it arrives in 2020.

Knowing that it’s going to be more brutal than the episodes we’ve had so far is a reason to get pumped because seasons one and two were both legit.

[embedded content]

We saw the brutality of the guests and humans in general throughout season one, and the hosts fought back last season.

Now, it sounds like whatever we get in 2020 will take things to a new level. I’m here for it. I’m more than here for it.

[embedded content]

Given how long we’ve had to wait for “Westworld” to return on HBO, the episodes better be damn good. Luckily, the show hasn’t let us down yet, and I doubt it will in season three.

Dolores, Bernard, Ford, and the Man in Black are all outstanding characters.

[embedded content]

Stay tuned for more information about “Westworld” season three when we have it. It’s going to be a very fun time.