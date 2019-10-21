On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Abby Huntsman criticized White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for his comments during a press conference last week about President Donald Trump’s conversations with the Ukrainian president.

After playing a clip of Mulvaney’s interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Abby Huntsman said, “He’s an idiot. He should not be on television speaking. He is. If you are out there trying to defend the president, you shouldn’t have Mick Mulvaney being your front guy. Nobody else doing the Sunday shows was able to defend Mick Mulvaney.”

Joy Behar said, “He’ll be on Dancing With The Stars very soon.”

