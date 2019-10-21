Acting Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought said Monday that he and OMB’s associate director for national security programs will not cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“I saw some Fake News over the weekend to correct,” Vought tweeted.

“As the WH letter made clear two weeks ago, OMB officials – myself and Mike Duffey – will not be complying with deposition requests this week. #shamprocess” he added.

It was unclear what reporting he was disputing.

The three House committees leading the impeachment inquiry are seeking testimony from both Vought and Duffey regarding the rationale for withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. Vought would be one of the most senior White House officials to testify in the inquiry. The House has also subpoenaed Defense Secretary Mark EsperMark EsperTrump: ‘We have secured the Oil. Bringing soldiers home!’ Amash rips Trump over move to send troops from Syria to Iraq Defense chief says US troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq MORE, who has not committed to testifying but said the Pentagon will “do everything we can to comply.”

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyWhite House officials work to tamp down controversies after a tumultuous week Sunday shows — Mulvaney seeks to tamp down firestorm over quid pro quo comments, Doral decision Mulvaney says he thinks Trump knows people thought Doral decision looked ‘lousy’ MORE made headlines last week when he said in a press conference that the aid was paused to pressure Ukraine to investigate the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The White House announced in early October that it would refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, calling it an “illegitimate process” and accusing House Democrats of “seeking to overturn the results of the 2016 election.”