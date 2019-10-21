(FOX NEWS) — A 46-year-old man developed the rare, but very real condition known as auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), colloquially referred to as “drunkenness disease,” after finishing a round of antibiotics, according to a recent report.

The man, a U.S. resident who otherwise was not identified in the case study published in BMJ Open Gastroenterology, was a “previously active, healthy, 46-year-old man with no significant medical or psychiatric history.” But starting in 2011 and continuing for six years thereafter, the man — who told doctors he was only an occasional social drinker — began experiencing depression, “brain fog” and “aggressive behavior.”

These changes, which were reportedly out-of-character for the man, occurred after he finished a round of antibiotics for a thumb injury, doctors from Richmond University Medical Center wrote in the report.

Read the full story ›