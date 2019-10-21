2020 White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is defending fellow presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused her, without evidence, of being a Russian asset.

“Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset,” Sanders tweeted Monday evening.

Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 21, 2019

Sanders joins 2020 Democrats Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson in expressing support for Gabbard in response to Clinton contending in a Friday interview that the congresswoman is “the favorite of the Russians,” who was being “groomed” by the Kremlin as a potential third-party candidate.

Appearing on a podcast hosted by David Plouffe, President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, the failed presidential candidate claimed:

[Russia] has a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting [Gabbard] so far. That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset. They know they can’t win without a third-party candidate, and so I do not know who it’s going to be, but I can guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most need it.

Shortly later, Gabbard — a combat military veteran and Army National Guard Major — hit back at Clinton in a series of tweets, slamming her as the “queen of warmongers” and accusing her of being behind a New York Times hit piece published ahead of last Tuesday Democrat presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio:

… concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.