President Donald Trump’s administration is akin to the Third Reich of Nazi Germany, Beto O’Rourke claimed Sunday.

Speaking with Al Sharpton on MSNBC, the Democratic presidential candidate alleged Trump’s actions are “resonant” of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany, which initiated an international war resulting in tens of millions of deaths and the attempted extermination of entire people groups.

“President Trump, perhaps inspired by [Nazi Minister of Propaganda Joseph] Goebbels and the propagandists of the Third Reich, seems to employ this tactic that the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it,” O’Rourke said.

His initial comments came during a discussion about Trump’s response to Turkey invading Syria — and attacking the Kurds in the process — and about using his Miami resort for next year’s G-7 Summit.

O’Rourke’s comparison of Trump to the infamous Nazi propaganda minister even caught Sharpton off guard.

“Did I hear you correctly say that perhaps [Trump] was influenced by [Goebbels] and the Third Reich in terms of telling a big lie? I just want to make sure that’s what I heard you say,” he followed up.

O’Rourke answered in the affirmative — and doubled down.

“That’s right. There is so much that is resonant of the Third Reich in this administration, whether it is attempting to ban all people of one religion and saying that Muslims are somehow inherently dangerous or defective or disqualified,” O’Rourke said. “Outside of Nazi Germany, it’s hard for me to find another modern democracy that had the audacity to say something like this.”

“And then, this idea from Goebbels and Hitler that the bigger the lie and the more often you repeat it, the more likely people are to believe it. That is Donald Trump to a T,” he continued.

Sunday was not the first time O’Rourke has invoked the comparison. In August, O’Rourke linked Trump’s response to the El Paso tragedy to rhetoric employed by Nazi Germany.

