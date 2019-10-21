Democrats defeated a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Monday on a partisan vote of 218 to 185.

Every Democrat voted to table the measure, and all Republicans voted against tabling it. Schiff was criticized for lying about whether the Ukraine whistleblower had contact with his office, and also for falsely quoting the president during a congressional hearing.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) criticized Schiff in a statement after the vote.

“Each member of Congress must uphold a high standard of honesty and integrity. When it comes to matters of our national security, that responsibility is even greater,” McCarthy said.

“Chairman Schiff has fallen short in his duty,” he continued. “From claiming he had evidence of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign to covering up his committee’s relationship with the whistleblower, he has demonstrated a pattern of lying to the American people on matters of intelligence.”

Schiff responded in a tweet from his account.

“It will be said of House Republicans,” tweeted Schiff. “When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history, they consoled themselves by attacking those who did.”

Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley (Ill.) went to CNN to excorate Republicans and accuse them of trying to deflect from the controversies swirling around the White House.

“They don’t want to talk about the President, what he did and his abuse of power,” Quigley said.

Here’s a video about the tabling:

[embedded content]

GOP Rep. predicts House Dems will kill motion to censure Schiff



www.youtube.com

