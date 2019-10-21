CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin admitted that he regretted his role in blowing out of proportion the importance of a scandal involving emails from Hillary Clinton.

Toobin made the comments after a report on the email scandal from the State Department found many minor violations, but none that showed deliberate mishandling of classified material.

“You know this is also a story about the news media, about how much time we spend on that,” Toobin said.

“And that is something that I have felt a great deal of personal responsibility for, because I talked about the emails here at CNN, I wrote about it at the New Yorker,” he continued.

“I think I paid too much attention to them, and I regret that and I hope a lesson is learned, I mean this story turns out to be, you paraphrased, I’m paraphrasing too, a big nothing,” he added.

“And we spend months on it, Hillary Clinton very likely lost the election because of it,” Toobin claimed, “and I think I should have been talking about other issues, not about the emails.”

Toobin also tweeted about it from his account, saying, “As a journalist, I regret my role in blowing this story out of proportion.”

The scandal occasioned the then-FBI Director James Comey to announce that Clinton, a presidential candidate at the time, was under FBI investigation.

The report from the State Department found no “systemic misuse” of classified information, but documented 588 instances of misuse.

“While there were some instances of classified information being inappropriately introduced into an unclassified system in furtherance of expedience,” the report stated, “by and large, the individuals interviewed were aware of security policies and did their best to implement them in their operations.”

Here’s the video of Toobin’s comments:



CNN analyst sorry for talking about Hillary Clinton’s emails too often



www.youtube.com

