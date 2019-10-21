A Texas State University student leader called for a resolution condemning a conservative group on campus for a “homophobic” act, the University Star reported.

What was the act in question?

The paper said the act in question was carried out by a student group Young Conservatives of Texas, which posted a video on Twitter asking students to talk about the difficulty of being conservative on a “liberal” campus. It was all part of an event titled, “Conservative Coming Out Day.”

The clip showed a pair of students covering a makeshift door with a black cloth, pulling the cloth away, and then a third student opening the door and walking through it. The text of the tweet states, “Hey [Texas State] students! Come make your voice heard about how difficult it is to be a conservative on liberal college campuses.”

What did student leaders have to say?

Student Sen. Colton Halter called for a resolution condemning the group for violating the shared values of Texas State and expressing homophobia and bias, the Star reported.

Student Government President Corey Benbow said the event calls for action because Young Conservatives of Texas offended students, the paper added.

“If we are not going to take strong steps toward the ounce of things happening on our campus that affect our student body then why are we here?” Benbow asked, according to the Star. “What are we doing?”

How did Young Conservatives of Texas respond?

In response to the Texas State student government’s condemnation, Young Conservatives of Texas said it stands by its event and “hereby denounces, condemns, and refuses to recognize the Texas State University student government as a legitimate, reasonable, and responsible organization.”

Anything else?



Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, has been center stage for a number of leftists-versus-conservatives incidents.

For starters, video showed leftist students freaking out and getting arrested by campus police last spring after allegedly stealing a student’s “Make America Great Again” hat:

The red hat is the iconic symbol of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign that’s more or less become kryptonite to leftists.

Here’s the clip of what went down. (Content warning: Language):

Four arrested after student’s MAGA hat is allegedly stolen



Oh, and did we mention that one of the arrested students — Claudia Gasponi — was a student government senator at the time?

In addition, the University Star in 2017 banned an op-ed writer for saying in a column that white people’s “DNA is an abomination.”

