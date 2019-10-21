Mainstream media hate that President Trump’s administration is pro-Israel. They quiver over the fact that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Pence are pro-Israel evangelical Christians. They fear these political leaders might mix their religious views with their statesmanship, especially regarding their eschatology (view of end times doctrine) and how it fits into the Middle East landscape and political mess.

Listen to the underlying heightened concern in this Haaretz report when President Trump simply declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel two years ago:

As Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Pompeo went to Turkey this past week for peace talks, evangelical criticism and hysteria were placed back on the global grill by progressives and mainstream media.

Some say that while the Trump administration secured a Turkish-Kurd peace agreement through tough talk and sanctions, they also stoked the fires for foreign powers to add coals to the Syrian furnace. Both Russia’s and Iran’s power were just emboldened by U.S. troop withdraw in a neighborhood just north of our greatest Middle East ally, Israel.

Yaakov Amidror, a former national security adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told the Wall Street Journal’s Felicia Schwartz: “The Iranians will probably be more aggressive, when there are no Americans around, they feel more free to act.”

It was therefore no surprise to see Pompeo run to Israel to reassure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Add to that chaotic cocktail the fact that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad just won back control almost overnight of an area in his country roughly amounting to a third of its size. We can be assured Assad is throwing a party, and he’s not going to stop the strategy of chaos anytime soon. It’s not even on his agenda.

We all know the hotbed Syria has been, particularly over the last decade, and how it served as the head of the caliphate for ISIS. When ISIS was basically dealt its greatest blow by the Trump administration, Syrian fear largely subsided. But when President Trump recently ordered U.S. troops out of the border battle between Turkey and Syria, and Turkish troops began to infiltrate Syria, fear was again unleashed by both left and right. And their concern may be well founded.

While some worry about the resurgence of ISIS, which has valid ground because ISIS and al Qaida are underground and diminished but not dead, I think we should be even more focused upon how Syria’s civil war and its multi-country powder keg could erupt into a world war.

It’s a fine line between stabilizing the Middle East and stoking the fires of Armageddon. And if the U.S. is not careful, it can actually do both simultaneously.

As Dr. Andrew Chesnut, professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, told the Guardian newspaper, “There is a palpable danger that people in high position who subscribe to these beliefs will be readier to take us into a conflict that brings on Armageddon.”

But U.S. politicians and evangelicals aren’t the only dogs in the fight. It is no coincidence that Syria has such a prominence in Islamic eschatology. ISIS’s magazine derived its name from the Syrian city of Dabiq, which has huge significance for Islam. Dabiq is the location of the Ottoman defeat of the Mamluks in 1516, which emboldened the last caliphate in the region.

Dabiq is the region where many Muslims believe the apocalypse will occur. And is it merely a coincidence that Megiddo, from which Armageddon gets its name in the Bible, is only 480 miles south as the crow flies? I don’t think so.

For the end to come, according to Muslims, it will not take 10,000 jihadists. Musa Cerantonio, an Australian preacher who was one of the Islamic State’s most influential recruiters, explained: “It is foretold that the caliphate will sack Istanbul before it is beaten back by an army led by the anti-Messiah, whose eventual death – when just a few thousand jihadists remain – will usher in the apocalypse.”

From my read of scholars and other experts, both political and religious, Syria has played and will play a central role in eschatology.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice even warned years ago: “The civil war in Syria may well be the last act in the story of the disintegration of the Middle East as we know it.”

Though no friend of conservatives under Trump, U.S. National Intelligence Director James Clapper took it one step when he explained to the Senate years ago under Obama that the war in Syria had created an “apocalyptic disaster.” (There’s no doubt that former President Obama’s stall with Syria and allowance of Russia’s military forces to build up their power and position in the war-torn country may have been America’s greatest mistake and catalyst toward an Armageddon.)

Aaron David Miller from the Woodrow Wilson Center said in a Newsweek article a few years ago: “Apocalypse not quiet yet. [In the past in the Middle East,] what kept people in line was tyranny. Some dictators may have been ‘acquiescent’ in the eyes of the West, like Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak, or ‘adversarial’ like the Assads. … we are at one of those hinges of history when profound changes are taking place that we are singularly ill-equipped to understand.”

Singer superstar Kenny Rogers once wrote in his No. 1 song, “The Gambler”: “You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away, and know when to run.”

Then again, if you are ill-equipped to handle the most advanced moves and fallout of the most important global poker game the world has ever seen, it’s probably best just to stay away from the table.