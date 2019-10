(SUMMIT NEWS) — You knew it was coming.

Following Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeting his support for the Hong Kong protesters, James said that Morey “wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.”

Siding with his Communist paymasters, who forced the NBA into a groveling apology after Morey’s tweet, the basketball star added that free speech had negative “ramifications.”

Read the full story ›