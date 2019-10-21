Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney made Andrew Booth Jr. pay a high price for his actions on Saturday.

Booth was tossed during the big win against Louisville after throwing multiple punches. Swinney wasn’t happy at all, and his punishment for his player couldn’t have made that any clearer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN, Swinney told the media Sunday that Booth Jr. “rode back on our manager bus.” How far of a trip was that for Booth and the managers on the bus? A short 450 miles.

That means Booth was on a bus for seven and a half hours.

Well, my friends, that’s what we like to call dropping the hammer. Imagine how brutal it must be to ride a bus for seven and a half hours when the rest of the team is flying home.

The craziest part about the whole situation is that Swinney made the decision for Booth to ride the bus before the game was even over.

That’s when you know somebody is pissed.

#Clemson coach Dabo Swinney apologizes to Louisville’s Scott Satterfield after the game for Andrew Booth throwing a few punches after a punt play. Dabo tossed Booth before the refs ejected him. Dabo added that Booth would “ride the bus home.” Video courtesy of WAVE. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/zhofsAHMHx — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) October 20, 2019

I’m pretty sure Clemson players won’t be throwing punches going forward if they know there’s a lonely bus ride waiting for them after the game.

Swinney wanted to send a message, and I think it’s fair to say he did. What an absolutely terrible time for Booth.

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes!