Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has reportedly been living “on and off” at a “secret” Washington, D.C., apartment with her rumored Democrat consultant boyfriend after denying for months that she and her husband were no longer together.

The Daily Mail reported Monday that Omar and Tim Mynett have been seeing each other when Minnesota Democrat is in town, publishing several photos of the two both entering and leaving a D.C. apartment, separately. Mynett, whose wife recently filed for divorce from the political strategist after he allegedly confessed his love for Omar, spent at least six nights with the Minnesota Democrat in September, according to the Mail‘s surveillance. Omar filed for divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her three children, in a Minnesota courthouse earlier this month.

The Daily Mail shares “photographic evidence” of its claims, including pictures of Omar entering the passenger seat of a blue Mustang which Mynett is purportedly driving.

Mynett has been seen coming and going from her cozy basement apartment a few minutes from Capitol Hill with clothes, groceries and six packs of Stella Artois beer. He’s also been whisking mom-of-three Omar around DC in his bright blue Ford Mustang, despite her insistence she needs a constant security detail because of threats to her life. The pair are careful not to be seen entering and leaving the rented digs at the same time but they spent at least six nights together in September, including Thursday, September 20 into Friday, September 21.

Despite the Mail‘s continued reporting, both Omar and Mynett have both vehemently denied carrying out an extramarital affair together, while questions have arisen about the pair’s business dealings. Since 2018, Omar has paid nearly $230,000 in campaign funds in consulting fees and travel expenses to Mynett’s political consulting company E Street Group.

The arrangement prompted the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) to file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in which the group alleges the congresswoman illegally used campaign money to help carry on an affair with Mynett. FEC guidelines prohibit lawmakers from using campaign money for personal travel expenses unless the candidate pays the money back with their personal funds.

“If Ilhan for Congress reimbursed Mynett’s LLC for travel so that Rep. Omar would have the benefit of Mynett’s romantic companionship, the expenditures must be considered personal in nature,” NLPC’s complaint reads.

“Rep. Omar’s filings do not reveal subsequent reimbursements for Mynett’s travel,” the complaint added.