The Dallas Cowboys beating the Philadelphia Eagles got an insane number of viewers on NBC for “Sunday Night Football.”

According to TVByTheNumbers, the game got 18.77 million viewers as the Cowboys absolutely dominated the Eagles from start to finish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

These numbers for the NFL on NBC are absolutely gigantic, and there’s no other way to put it. Last week’s game in the same slot got roughly 12.5 million viewers in the early numbers.

That means the early numbers for last night got more than six million viewers than a week ago. My friends, that’s what we like to call a huge improvement.

It’s honestly crazy how big NFL ratings have bounced back after all the kneeling nonsense. We’re talking about nearly 19 million viewers in the early numbers for a week seven game!

Anybody who says that’s not impressive is simply lying to you. They’re lying or they have no idea what the hell they’re talking about.

Either way, the Cowboys are always going to generate big ratings in primetime. They’re the most valuable franchise in sports, and they didn’t get there by having a small following.

It should be interesting to see if the numbers continue to climb into the second half of the season. At this point, I wouldn’t bet against it.

It seems like every primetime game we’ve had this season has put up huge numbers. I’m guessing that won’t change going forward.

Props to the NFL and the TV networks for making sure business is booming for primetime games.