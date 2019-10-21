Social media personalities “Diamond and Silk” have a lot to say about the feud between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Clinton recently accused Gabbard of being a ‘Russian agent’, — now the social media stars are siding with Gabbard on this one, but at the same time say they don’t feel bad for the congresswoman, explaining that she too had unfairly maligned President Donald Trump in the past. (Tulsi Gabbard Responds to Hillary Clinton’s Russia Slight, Calls Her the ‘Queen of Warmongers’.)

“Remember, she’s the same lady that said derogatory things about our president, so I don’t feel sorry for her, she’s just getting a taste of her own medicine,” said Diamond.

The two ladies also discussed their Twitter feud with Hollywood actor Tom Arnold, they also blasted basketball star Lebron James over the latest NBA controversy.

WATCH: [embedded content]

