An Alabama businesswoman released a viral advertisement Monday announcing her candidacy for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.

The advertisement began by showing highlights from her basketball career then proceeded to tout her career in public service, before she turned her fire on Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “socialist” squad. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Primary)

As an Alabama conservative, I’m sick of arrogant socialists like @AOC who’ve never even run a lemonade stand trying to tell us how to live in Alabama. Are you? #AL02 pic.twitter.com/IIsqDQLcTt — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylorAL) October 21, 2019

“Like you, I’m tired of arrogant socialists like AOC who’ve never even run a lemonade stand telling us how we should live in Alabama and that more government is the answer,” Taylor said.

She continued by promoting her conservative views on abortion and immigration, as well as her support for President Donald Trump. (RELATED: The Pro-Life Movement Breaks Through Planned Parenthood’s ‘Deception’ With Recent Successes)

“Even though it might trigger a few liberals, I’ll fight to protect life, the Second Amendment, our borders, our military, our families, and President Trump from socialists in the swamp, and I won’t apologize for it,” Taylor said.

Taylor is vying to replace Republican Rep. Martha Roby, who announced her retirement from Congress earlier this year.