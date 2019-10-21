It sounds like Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue to start for the team.

According to Armando Salguero, head coach Brian Flores told the media after losing to the Bills on Sunday that Fitzgerald had “earned” the right to start another game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick earned starting next week Brian Flores said. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 20, 2019

This quarterback situation with the Dolphins is so bizarre. One week, fans are getting Fitzpatrick, Rosen eventually switches in, Flores tells the media the former UCLA star is still the starter after losing, Rosen gets sent back to the bench, Fitz takes over and now he’s apparently going to continue starting.

If that sounds confusing to you, I wouldn't be worried about it. It's confusing to everybody because it seems like nobody has any idea what the hell the Dolphins are doing.

Did Fitzpatrick look solid yesterday? Sure, he looked okay. However, he’s not going to be the quarterback of the future for the Dolphins.

Rosen could be. Now, I’m not saying he will be, but he at least has the potential to be a franchise gunslinger.

However, the Dolphins are never going to find that out for sure if they relegate him to the bench during a season that literally doesn’t matter.

The Dolphins aren’t going to the playoffs this season. They’re just not. They’re one of the worst teams I’ve ever seen.

They should ride with Rosen the rest of the way, figure out if he can be their future and then move on if he’s not.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s football. Give Rosen the reigns and see what he can do.