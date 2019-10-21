President Donald Trump has cultivated a very close relationship with Israel during his presidency, moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

But Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) indicated over the weekend that she might undermine those relations if elected president.

Speaking to reporters in Iowa on Saturday, the Democratic presidential contender took a jab at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said “everything is on the table” to impose a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Right now, Netanyahu says he is going to take Israel in a direction of increasing settlements, [but] that does not move us in the direction of a two-state solution,” Warren said.

“It is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table,” she continued.

When a reporter followed up for further clarification, Warren cut him off, emphasizing: “Everything is on the table.”

Warren’s comments indicate that she would make U.S. aid to Israel conditional on whether or not Israel continues to build settlements in the West Bank, which is technically Palestinian territory.

Israel, however, has not indicated it will stop building in the West Bank. In fact, Netanyahu said in August, reiterating a campaign promise, that he plans to annex all Israeli settlements in the West Bank.