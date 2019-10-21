TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will hold on to control of Canada’s government.

Trudeau appeared to overcome a challenge in Monday’s national elections from the rival Conservatives four years after he channeled his father’s star power to become prime minister.

CBC did not say whether Trudeau’s Liberals had won enough seats to win a majority in Parliament or would have to form a minority government.

