(CNBC) — Facebook on Monday announced that it removed four networks of “coordinated inauthentic behavior” tied to Russia and Iran from its services as it launches new features designed to make posts related to the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election more transparent.

The company said it removed three networks of fake accounts and pages tied to Iran and another network with links to Russia’s Internet Research Agency, the group that was accused of using Facebook and other websites to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“We took down these networks based on their behavior, not the content they posted,” Facebook said in a post. “In each case, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves, and that was the basis for our action.”

