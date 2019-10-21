This playbook is already getting tired, not to mention dangerous.

Earlier this year an anonymous threat forced a D.C. theater to cancel a production of “FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers.” The play, produced by Phelim McAleer, featured a reading of texts from disgraced FBI agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok.

The two are enmeshed in the Russia collusion hoax that kept the country hostage for north of two years. An element of the Left, fearful the play’s message would get out to the masses, threatened violence against the theater in question.

The theater’s management opted to cancel its contract to host the play. Team McAleer was able to find another venue, but it still sent a chill through the theatrical community – even though many venues refused to discuss the matter.

Now, a fair documentary about a member of the Intellectual Dark Web is under a similar attack.

“The Rise of Jordan Peterson” examines how the lanky professor became an intellectual superstar. Peterson has his enemies, no doubt. He refuses to think it’s the government’s job to force people to use preferred pronouns, drawing the ire of the LGBTQ community.