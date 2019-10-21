Actress Felicity Huffman was spotted wearing her prison uniform Saturday during a family visit from William H. Macy and one of their daughters.

Photos of the family were taken at the Federal Correctional Institution in Northern California, where the “Desperate Housewives” actress is currently serving out her 14-day sentence, according to a report published by Page Six.

Huffman, 56, was seen wearing a green khaki prison jumpsuit, tennis shoes and a white baseball cap. The actress reported to prison on Oct. 15 and will reportedly be released on Oct. 27. FCI Dublin is an all-female minimum security prison.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores inflated. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

In a letter Huffman wrote to the judge, she claimed she paid the money to ensure her daughter had a “fair shot.”

“In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” she wrote.

“I honestly didn’t and don’t care about my daughter going to a prestigious college,” Huffman added. “I just wanted to give her a shot at being considered for a program where her acting talent would be the deciding factor. This sounds hollow now, but, in my mind, I knew that her success or failure in theater or film wouldn’t depend on her math skills. I didn’t want my daughter to be prevented from getting a shot at auditioning and doing what she loves because she can’t do math.”