(NBC NEWS) — The Manhattan district attorney and attorneys for President Donald Trump have come to an agreement to pause the enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for Trump’s tax returns until after an appeals court issues their opinion and perhaps until after the Supreme Court is asked to hear the case.

In a letter filed Monday with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, lawyers from D.A. Cyrus Vance’s office said they’ll hold off on trying to enforce the subpoena against Trump’s accounting firm until after the court of appeals publishes their opinion and after either one of the sides asks the Supreme Court to examine the case.

The two sides are set to face off in oral arguments before the 2nd Circuit on Wednesday, following a lower court’s ruling that the accounting firm, Mazars USA, had to turn the documents over to the D.A.

